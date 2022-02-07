Alabama Fugitive Accused of Killing Sister-in-Law in Murder-for-Hire Plot Is Located in Texas
An Alabama man wanted by federal authorities for allegedly murdering his sister-in-law in 2017 has turned himself in, PEOPLE confirms.
The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced over the weekend that Darin Starr, 54, was in the custody of police in Hondo, Texas, after turning himself in around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
"Members of the Coffee County Sheriff's Office are traveling to Texas to take Starr into custody and transport him back" to Alabama, states the site, which features an image of Darin's new mugshot.
No other details were available at press time.
Darin was wanted by the Coffee County Sheriff's Office as well as the FBI.
He was the second person charged in connection with the Nov. 27, 2017, murder of Sara Starr, who was a 38-year-old mother to two sets of twins.
The first person charged was her ex-husband, Jason Starr.
Sara, a fourth grade teacher at Harrand Creek Elementary School, was killed outside her home in Enterprise.
On Dec. 2, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Jason and Darin with use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire.
Jason, Sara's former husband and Darin's brother, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2021. The 45-year-old is accused of giving his brother a 2016 Triumph motorcycle as well as an undisclosed amount of cash in exchange for killing Sara.
A possible motive for the murder has not been released.
After his arrest, Jason was fitted with an ankle monitor. He has yet to enter a plea to the charge against him, and information on his attorney was not available.
Darin has not yet appeared before a judge to plead to the charge, and it was unclear Monday if he had an attorney.