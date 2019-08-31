Image zoom WKRG

A shooting at a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama, on Friday night left 10 people injured, police said.

Gunshots began at approximately 9:25 p.m., according to the police report, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium where there was a game between Leflore and Williamson high schools.

According to WKRG, gunfire erupted in the concourse of the stadium near the end of the football game.

The suspect, who was arrested and identified as Deangelo Parnell, 17, shot victims whose ages ranged from 15 to 18, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told CNN. Mobile Fire-Rescue confirmed to WKRG that 10 people were transported to local hospitals.

Of the 10 teens who were injured, five of them are in critical condition, but with no life-threatening injuries, WKRG reports.

“Why are the young people bringing this type of violence to public events? They’re bringing their beefs that they have with each other in their neighborhoods and they’re putting other people in harm’s way,” Battiste said during a news conference, according to USA Today. “This is unacceptable for people to not to be able to come out and enjoy an event.”

Battiste also said he was more “disappointed” than angry at the event, adding, “We’re going to have to be more aggressive on our end, the city, as to how we hold the individual accountable when they go before the courts. We have got to make sure they understand that we will not tolerate juvenile violence in our community.”

According to the police report, Parnell turned himself in Saturday morning. He was arrested and charged with nine counts of attempted murder.

The Mobile Police Department released a video on Twitter Saturday of the 17-year-old suspect leaving the station in handcuffs.

MPD Arrest: 17-year-old Deangelo Parnell was arrested early Saturday morning after being identified as the suspect involved in a shooting that left 10 victims injured at Ladd Stadium on Friday night, August 29, 2019. Parnell is charged with (9 Counts) of Attempted Murder. pic.twitter.com/LomvZczjka — Mobile Police (@MobileALPolice) August 31, 2019

A spokesperson for the MPD did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.