A 35-year-old Marine veteran is accused of accidentally shooting Troy Ellis during a hunt Friday morning

Ala. Boy, 11, Died in a Hunting Accident — and Teacher Who Allegedly Shot Him Is Charged

A turkey hunt turned tragic last week when an 11-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed, allegedly by a 35-year-old veteran who is now charged with reckless manslaughter.

PEOPLE confirms a warrant was issued for the arrest of Joshua Stewart Burks, who is charged in Friday's deadly hunting accident.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police allege that Burks "shot and killed" Trussville boy Troy Ellis.

The shot also injured the boy's father, Obed Ellis, who is a football coach at Mortimer Jordan High School in Kimberly, AL.com reports.

The three set out on the turkey hunt Friday morning, heading into the woods of Clay at daylight.

According to AL.com, the hunt was organized by a group that sponsors hunts for wounded veterans; the older Ellis was acting as a guide.

Burks, an amputee, is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He works as a middle school teacher.

He is expected to surrender to the Jefferson County Jail today on $15,000 bond.

Troy was pronounced dead at the scene.

AL.com spoke to Jonathan McCardle, Burks' attorney.

"Mr. Burks in no manner intended for this horrible accident to occur and feels extreme sorry and hurt for the Ellis family," said McCardle. "While I feel criminal charges should not have been brought forth here, we look forward to working with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office in bringing a resolution for all involved in this horrible accident."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help the family with impending funeral expenses.

Troy Ellis will be buried today.

McCardle could not be reached for comment, and it was unclear Wednesday if Burks had entered a plea to the charge against him.