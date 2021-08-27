The nonprofit KidsandCars.org said there have been 17 child hot car deaths so far this year

'Sweet Little Boy,' 3, Dies After Being Left in Hot Car in Apparent 'Tragic Accident'

A 3-year-old Alabama boy died Sunday after being left in a hot car in what the local sheriff has called "a tragic accident."

Jonathan Milam, who was known as LJ, was identified as the victim by coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, AL.com reports.

He was found unresponsive in a hot vehicle outside his family's Holly Pond home last Sunday, the Trussville Tribune reports. He was immediately transported to the hospital, where he died.

In a statement released to AL.com, Sheriff Matt Gentry said, "There was an incident involving a small child on Sunday, August 22nd, 2021. It appears to be a tragic accident but it's still under investigation."

A GoFundMe page launched to help the boy's family describes LJ as "a sweet little boy." He is survived by his parents and older sister.