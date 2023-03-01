2-Year-Old Alabama Boy Dies in Car, Father Charged with Reckless Murder

An Alabama man has been charged with reckless murder after police say he left his 2-year-old son alone in a car for several hours.

Shawn Rounsavall, 51, brought his child to the Atmore Community Hospital around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 after realizing what had happened, according to a press release from the Atmore Police Department. The 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead by medical staff a short time later.

Rounsavall allegedly forgot to drop the toddler off at a local daycare in the morning, according to police.

When Rounsavall returned to pick up his son in the afternoon, he was told by staff that the child had never been dropped off, police said. That's when he found the boy still in the back seat of the car.

Investigators reportedly told Fox10 that Rounsavall had spent the day working at his downtown restaurant while the child was apparently forgotten.

An official cause of death was not immediately shared by authorities.

"This is a terrible, terrible tragedy. This community is shocked," Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks said, per the outlet.

Rounsavall was arrested and charged with reckless murder, authorities said. He is being held in the Escambia County Detention Center.

It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.