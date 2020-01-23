Alabama Boy, 16, Charged with Stabbing Deaths of Mom and His Twin Brothers

Holli Durham with sons Branson and Baron Facebook

Authorities arrested a teenager earlier this week who allegedly stabbed his mother and two brothers to death, multiple outlets report.

On Wednesday, 16-year-old Landon Hudson Durham of Munford, Alabama, was charged with capital murder in the deaths of Holli Christina Durham (née Swafford), 36, and twin boys Branson William and Baron Joseph Durham, 13, according to WVTM.

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Tuesday where they found the three dead inside, the department wrote on Facebook. An update later revealed the cause of death to be stabbing wounds, and that “there is no known threat to the community at this time.”

Talladega County District Attorney Steven Giddens told reporters on Wednesday, according to WVTM, that Landon — who was charged as an adult in the case — allegedly stabbed his mother and two brothers before he left for school on Tuesday morning.

“This is the kind of crime you see on TV or the media or the internet that happen in other places, and for it to happen here, it really hits home,” Giddens said, per AL.com.

Giddens added: “Munford, like all communities in this county, are pretty close-knit and I know they’re hurting, and we are too. … I’m not wishing this on somebody else but it’s hard to believe these things happen.”

Per WRBC, Talladega County Schools Superintendent Suzanne Lacey released a statement following the news concerning their students.

“Like any small town, when tragedy strikes it affects the entire community including the school community,” read the statement. “Our focus is to support the school family during this difficult time. We have additional counselors available to provide a helping hand and listening ear to our Munford students and staff.”

According to Holli’s Facebook page, the late mother of three was engaged to be married.