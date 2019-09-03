14-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Confesses to Killing 5 Family Members in Alabama Home

Image zoom Limestone County Sheriff’s Office

Police in Alabama allege a 14-year-old boy has confessed to fatally shooting five members of his family Monday inside a home in the rural town of Elkmont.

The teen suspect’s name and those of the victims have not been released.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office alleges in a statement that the teen “was interviewed and confessed to shooting all five members of his family in the residence.”

The sheriff’s office also alleges the suspect is “assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby.”

When police arrived at the scene, three of the five victims were already dead. The other two were alive but in critical condition.

The critically wounded victims were airlifted to the nearest hospital, where they later died.

Sheriff Mike Blakely told WAFF the victims were the shooter’s father, stepmother and siblings.

Police have not publicly discussed a motive.

It was also unknown if the teen suspect would be charged as an adult.