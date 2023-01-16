Alabama Basketball Player Charged with Murder of 23-Year-Old Woman

Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 21, has been charged with capital murder after a 23-year-old woman was killed in a vehicle near the school's campus, PEOPLE has confirmed

By
Published on January 16, 2023 11:17 AM
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Darius Miles (2) during the ESPN Events Invitational college basketball game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Iona Gaels on November 25, 2021 at the HP Field House in Orlando, FL.
Photo: Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with the murder of a young woman killed near the school's campus Sunday, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Tuscaloosa Police Captain Jack Kennedy confirmed to PEOPLE Monday that Jamea Harris, 23, was shot and killed around 1:45 a.m. in "The Strip" near University Blvd. by shots fired from another car.

Michael Lynn Davis, 20, from Charles County, Maryland, has also been charged with the capital murder, which investigators believe was started by an argument.

After his arrest Miles, 21, was immediately removed from the team, the school said in a statement, per AP News.

"We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men's basketball team," the university said of the Washington D.C. native, whose bio is no longer on the team's site.

Darius Miles #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on March 05, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Jonathan Bachman/Getty

Local affiliate ABC 33/40 said that the driver of the victim's vehicle drove to find help and found a UAPD police officer near Bryant-Denny stadium.

The driver told police that they fired back in self-defense, striking one of the suspects, who appeared to have a non-life-threatening injury, police told the outlet. After interviewing witnesses in the area and viewing surveillance footage, they were able to find and arrest both suspects who remain in jail without bond.

ESPN reported that Kennedy declined to disclose who fired the gun or who was hurt.

Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., . LSU won in overtime 80-77 Alabama LSU Basketball, Baton Rouge, United States - 05 Mar 2022
Gerald Herbert/AP/Shutterstock

Miles was a reserve on the Crimson Tide team and had been out for the season with an ankle injury, the school announced before their game against LSU on Saturday.

"The University of Alabama's utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community," the university told ABC. "We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family and friends."

The University of Alabama did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

