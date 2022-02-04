Ala. Husband Allegedly Hired Brother to Murder His Ex-Wife, a 4th Grade Teacher and Mom to 2 Sets of Twins
A manhunt is underway for the former brother-in-law of Sara Starr, who is wanted by federal authorities as a suspect for the Alabama teacher's murder.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for 53-year-old Darin Starr.
According to the Coffee County Sheriff's Office and the FBI, Darin is the second person charged in connection with the Nov. 27, 2017, murder of Sara, who was a 38-year-old mother of two sets of twins.
The first person charged was her ex-husband, Jason Starr.
Sara was a fourth grade teacher at Harrand Creek Elementary School when she was killed outside her home in Enterprise.
The FBI's statement notes that on Dec. 2, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Jason and Darin with use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire.
Jason, Sara's former husband and Darin's brother, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2021. The 45-year-old is accused of giving his brother a 2016 Triumph motorcycle as well as an undisclosed amount of cash in exchange for killing Sara.
A possible motive for the murder has not been released.
After his arrest, Jason was fitted with an ankle monitor. He has yet to enter a plea to the charge against him.
Information on his attorney was unavailable Friday.
The statement says that Darin could be in Texas, Arizona or Connecticut, where he has established ties. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his location. Anyone who sees Darin is urged to call the FBI or the nearest American Embassy.