Ala. Mom Vanishes with 2 Kids After Posting ‘Disturbing’ Gun Video on Facebook

Police say they are "concerned for the safety" of Shonese Fitzpatrick and her two children

Police in Birmingham, Alabama, are searching for a missing woman who posted a troubling video on Facebook that implied she might harm herself.

According to a press release from the Birmingham Police Department, Shonese Fitzpatrick, 32, posted a "disturbing" video to social media that suggested she might harm herself.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Investigators believe Fitzpatrick has her children with her and is concerned for their safety," the press release states.

On Tuesday afternoon, Fitzpatrick's friends spotted a Facebook Live video in which she was loading and firing a gun. While the video was still streaming, family and friends called police.

The 54-minute video, which has been viewed by PEOPLE, is captioned "F--- it. I'm out."

"I want to start by saying I love my kids. I really do....but I'm trying not to blow my brains out," the woman, who appears to be Fitzpatrick, says to the camera, before displaying a gun. A child can be heard making noise in the background.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Image zoom Shonese Fitzpatrick's children | Credit: Birmingham Police Department/ Facebook

"This year has me really f---ed up," she continues. "I just want to do it and get it over with. I'm tired on every level. I just want to end it right now."

"I don’t want to do this no more," she says in the video, while cocking the gun. She starts to cry and talks about people who play with women's feelings. "I’m tired of losing. I'm tired of struggling with my kids. I don't want to do this no more. I’m so sorry."

Throughout the video, her phone can be heard vibrating from incoming calls. At least once, Fitzpatrick declines the calls.

After approximately 10 minutes, Fitzpatrick walks out of camera range -- but the phone continues streaming live for more than 40 minutes. It is unclear where Fitzpatrick goes, but she apparently leaves the home with her children. Near the end of the video, several Birmingham police officers can be heard loudly entering the home.

"She's not here," one officer says. "The bullets are still here on the table."

"I don't see any babies," another officer says.

Investigators are continuing to search for Fitzpatrick, who drives a 2010 Silver Chrysler Sebring with Alabama license plate number 1DP291.