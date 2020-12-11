In April, Tiffany Osborne's remains were found at the end of a road known as a popular site for illegal trash dumping

Ala. Mom Was Found Dead Under Mattress Shortly After Giving Birth — and Boyfriend Is Charged

Alabama authorities have arrested the boyfriend of a 30-year-old mother who was found murdered in April. She had been reported missing in February.

The Birmingham News, WVTM and WBRC report Cedric Earl Watts, Jr., 36, has been charged with murder for his alleged role in Tiffany Osborne's death.

Osborne was reported missing on Feb. 17, two days after Watts allegedly said she'd left her house to walk to a nearby store, never returning.

The mother of three had given birth to the couple's only child — a son — three months earlier.

In early April, Osborne's remains were found at the end of a road in nearby Bessemer known as a popular site for illegal trash dumping.

Her body had been wrapped in fabric and concealed under an old mattress. Police have not released her cause of death.

According to the reports, the charges were announced Thursday.

Investigators suspect a fight between the two escalated, with Watts allegedly shooting Osborne before disposing of her body.

The car in which her body was allegedly transported was found in Georgia.

Watts has been in the Jefferson County Jail since Nov. 9 on an unrelated probation violation charge, according to the reports. He will now be held without bond in Osborne's death.