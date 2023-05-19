Ala. Killer Judith Ann Neelley 'Murdered for Sheer Sport' Along with Husband. She's Now Eligible for Parole

The Alabama woman who a prosecutor said "murdered for sheer sport" in 1982 is up for parole next week.

Judith Ann Neelley, 59, was convicted four decades ago of abducting and murdering Lisa Ann Millican, a 13-year-old Georgia girl. Neelley will meet with the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles on May 25, AL.com reports. She was last up for parole in May of 2018, and the parole board only debated for a minute before denying her release, AL. com reported at the time.

Neelley and her husband Alvin Neelley abducted Millican from a mall in Rome, Ga., and took her to a motel where the girl was repeatedly raped, injected with drain cleaner and shot in the head before being thrown into a canyon, the Rome-News Tribune reports.

According to AL.com, at Neelley's 2018 parole hearing, former district attorney Mike O'Dell spoke to the board.

"I've been prosecuting for 38 years," he said. "I've probably prosecuted over 200 murder defendants. I have never prosecuted one other defendant who murdered for sheer sport. She loved killing."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The month after Millican's death, Neelley approached a couple — John Hancock and Janice Chatman — and invited them to a party, Rome-News Tribune reports. When the couple accepted, the three met back up with Neelley's husband. Neelley shot Hancock, but he survived to tell the story and lead police to the Neelleys.

But Chatman was killed. Alvin and Neelley were convicted of the murders of Chatman and Millican. Neelley was originally sentenced to death, AL.com reports, but her sentence was commuted to life in prison by a former governor. Alvin died in prison in 2005.