Ala. Girl's Mom and Brother Were 2 Slain Victims Found After She Chewed Through Restraints to Escape Captivity

Alabama police have identified the two decomposing bodies found earlier this week after a 12-year-old girl escaped her assailant and led them to a mobile home.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says the victims are the girl's mother Sandra Vazquez Ceja, 29, and her younger brother, who has not been named.

Ceja was the girlfriend of Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, who is charged with capital murder, corpse abuse and kidnapping.

Ceja and her son were discovered on Aug. 1 after a motorist saw the girl walking along a rural road in Dadeville, Ala. around 8:26 a.m. and called law enforcement.

After speaking to the girl, a warrant was issued for Reyes for first-degree kidnapping.

"They were able to locate him on a construction site in Auburn, Alabama and placed under arrest there at 1 p.m.," Abbett tells PEOPLE. "From there, our investigation expanded and that is when we located the decomposed bodies."

According to court documents obtained by WFSA-TV, leading up to her escape, the girl was allegedly tied to a bed post for a week and kept intoxicated with drugs and alcohol. She managed to chew through her restraints and free herself, the station reports.

"I have said she is our hero," Abbett says. "Hero can be described in many words but you take a 12-year-old who had been restrained and was able to free herself and get to law enforcement and we were able to arrest an individual we feel caused the death of these other two. She is a hero in anybody's mind."

Abbett says Ceja and her son were likely killed around July 24. Abbett says Ceja and her children and Pascual-Reyes had been living together in the mobile home since February.

Abbett says a motive is unclear at this time.

The girl is in the custody of Alabama Department of Human Resources.

"She is going through a lot," says Abbett. "We are going to give her all the support she needs."

Pascual-Reyes has yet to enter a plea. A court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 30. His attorney could not be reached for comment.