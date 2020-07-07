In May, Det. Tanisha Pughsley, 27, obtained a restraining order against her ex -- but on Monday, he allegedly killed her, police say

Ala. Detective Had Restraining Order Against Ex Who’s Now Accused of Fatally Shooting Her

The ex-boyfriend of an Alabama detective is facing capital murder charges for allegedly killing her during a domestic dispute – a little over a month after she obtained a restraining order against him.

On Monday at about 2:15 a.m., police in Montgomery responded to a 911 call about a shooting, the Montgomery Police Department says in a statement.

Officers and Fire Medics found off-duty Det. Tanisha Pughsley, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound at her home on Overview Drive, according to the statement.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting “appears to be domestic-related,” the release says.

Later on Monday, Montgomery police arrested Brandon Webster, 24, in connection with Pughsley's death, the statement says.

U.S. Marshals took him into custody.

He is charged with attempted murder, first-degree capital murder during a burglary and capital murder in violation of a court-issued protection order.

Webster is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on the capital murder charges and a $150,000 bond on the attempted murder charge.

He has not yet entered a plea.

It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Pughsley sought a restraining order against Webster on May 22, court records show, the Montgomery Advertiser reports.

She said the two had been in a relationship and had once lived together, the Montgomery Advertiser reports.

Days before she requested the restraining order, Pughsley said in her filing that Webster hit her twice on the side of the head with an open hand while she held her 5-month-old godchild, the Montgomery Advertiser and CBS 42 report.

"His actions caused me to drop the infant," she wrote on the protection order request, the Montgomery Advertiser reports. "Although Brandon has moved out of the residence, he continues to unexpectedly show up and physically assault me. He sends threatening text messages and once he is blocked, he continues to call my phone private."

Webster had also allegedly threatened to confine or injure her, stalked her, and restrained her, Pughsley said in the documents, the Montgomery Advertiser reports.

In her request, Pughsley asked Webster to surrender all firearms, the Montgomery Advertiser reports.

But, court records show, the judge issued the order without requiring Webster to surrender any firearms, the outlet reports.

Pughsley had been employed with the Montgomery Police Department since 2016, the release says.

Mayor Steven L. Reed released a statement about Pughley’s killing, saying, "Our entire community today mourns the death of one of our own, Tanisha Pughsley.

"Detective Pughsley answered the call to serve, defend and protect our city. We stand today with her family, friends, colleagues and all who loved her, praying for comfort, peace and healing during this tragic time."

The mayor ordered flags in Montgomery to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Pughsley.