The boys are believed to have been inside the car for less than 30 minutes

'Tragic Accident': Ala. Brothers, 1 and 3, Die in Hot Car — Among 19 Such Deaths in 2020

Two young boys in Alabama died after climbing into a hot car and locking themselves inside.

On Saturday, the bodies of brothers Daniel Garcia, 3, and Ivan Salazar Jr., 1, were found inside a parked car outside their Montevallo home. The boys' family told authorities they believed the boys to be in their rooms playing but instead they had gone outside together.

When they couldn't find them, the boys' family told police they began searching. Eventually they found them unresponsive in the vehicle outside. They were rushed to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans identified the boys and said autopsies showed their deaths were consistent with Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke. The boys are believed to have gotten into the car about 30 minutes before they were found.

The outside air temperature at the time of the boys' death was about 91 degrees, according AL.com. Evans said the air temperature inside the car reached at least 135 degrees.

Daniel and Ivan were the 16th and 17th children to die in a hot car this year, according to kidsandcars.org. Two more children have died in hot cars since Garcia's and Salazar's deaths over the weekend.

Evans called the boys' deaths a “a tragic accident," and authorities believe no foul play was involved.