Ajay Sah is a junior at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey

Authorities Search for Missing New Jersey College Student Last Seen Getting Off Train in N.Y.C.

Authorities in New Jersey are searching for a college student who has been missing for over a week.

Ajay Sah, a junior at Drew University, has been missing since Jan. 19, the school announced in a social media post. According to PIX11, he was last in seen getting off a NJ Transit train at Penn Station in New York City. He has not been seen or heard from since.

School administrators were notified of his disappearance two days later. The 22-year-old is a residence assistant at the school's Madison campus and is a native of Nepal, the school said.

Administrators have been working with local authorities, Sah's brother and friends to locate him.

It's unclear where Sah was going from Penn Station. The New York Police Department, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Port Authority and NJ Transit are aiding in the investigation.