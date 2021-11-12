Beloved Youth Basketball Coach and Mentor Was Killed at June Vigil, Suspect Recently Arrested

AJ "Drew" McGinley "was working hard to transform street energy into community energy," reads a statement from the Agape Movement, a youth empowerment organization to which McGinley dedicated his time

Police in Minneapolis, Minn., have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly shooting a popular coach and mentor to death during a memorial vigil five months ago.

According to online records, Deandre Turner remains in custody on $1.5 million bail, accused of killing AJ "Drew" McGinley, 37.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Turner is charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent in connection with the June 30 homicide.

McGinley, a youth basketball coach, was shot five times outside an Elks Lodge in Minneapolis, where he and others had met for a vigil.

The Star Tribune, citing police, reports that the vigil was attended by several members of the Vice Lords street gang.

When police arrived at the scene shortly before 9 p.m., McGinley was already dead.

According to police, a witness said that McGinley was first shot in the leg by another individual before Turner shot him as McGinley tried to walk away, the Star Tribune reports.

KSTP reports that McGinley was a member of the Agape Movement, a Minneapolis-based community outreach organization dedicated to serving youth, and bridging the gap between law enforcement and local residents.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"While we mourn the loss of a loving man, father, brother, son, uncle, friend, coach, and community member, we celebrate his life and hope that it serves as an example to young people to work hard to make their dreams come true, to be willing to explore and push the limits, and to selflessly serve a cause greater than themselves," the organization said in a statement soon after his murder.

"Drew was working hard to transform street energy into community energy," the statement continued. "We are deeply troubled that his life was taken in such a tragic way."

Turner will next stand before a judge Dec. 7.