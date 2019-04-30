A.J. Freund 'Made the Ultimate Sacrifice to Save His Younger Brother and Unborn Sibling:' Family

While the parents of A.J. Freund remain behind bars after being arrested for their 5-year-old son’s alleged murder, other members of the boy’s family are mourning the loss of the child they remember as laughing, curious and happy.

“The family is grieving this week,” Chicago-based attorney Peter Flowers tells PEOPLE.

Those family members issued a statement about the child’s untimely death on Tuesday afternoon through Flowers, who is acting as a spokesman for members of A.J.’s family other than his biological parents.

Sent to PEOPLE, the statement says, “We, the family that lovingly cared for Andrew (AJ) during the first 18 months of his life and were then allowed to be in his life for another 26 months until the parents abruptly prevented us from having any further contact with him, want everyone to know that AJ was loved by us with all our hearts.”

A.J.’s body was found wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave in Woodstock, Illinois, last Wednesday, less than a week after his father, Andrew Freund, Sr., called 911 to report him missing from their home in nearby Crystal Lake.

Police arrested Freund, 60, and A.J.’s mother, JoAnn Cunningham, 35, last Wednesday after showing them “forensic analysis of cell phone data,” which allegedly led the pair to divulge “information that ultimately led to the recovery” of A.J.’s body, Crystal Lake Police Chief James Black said at a press conference that day.

JoAnn Cunningham, 35, and her son, AJ Freund ABC; Crystal Lake Police Department

They face five counts of murder and a host of other charges and are each being held on a $5 million bond.

“While we had him in our lives, he had a happy, fun-loving life,” the family continued in the statement. “This smart little boy loved having books read to him, doing puzzles, his Thomas the Train, playing with his fire trucks, bulldozers, cement mixer, and Ninja Turtles. He was very curious and always wanted to learn about everything.”

The child’s parents allegedly killed him by beating him after forcing him to stand in a cold shower “for an extended” period of time, according to the criminal complaint against the couple obtained by PEOPLE.

Autopsy results show he died of multiple blunt force injuries to the head, local ABC affiliate WLS, the Chicago Sun-Times, and other outlets report.

McHenry County Interim Coroner David Devane listed the child’s cause of death as “craniocerebral trauma as a consequence of multiple blunt force injuries,” WLS reports.

DCFS had visited the home at least 17 times since his birth, the department wrote in a timeline it released on Friday.

In the emotional statement, A.J.’s family members continued, saying, “He was, and will always be, our loving and caring little boy.

“With his brave short life, AJ made the ultimate sacrifice to save his younger brother and unborn sibling,” the statement says, with no further explanation.

“His life shall not be in vain. AJ will always be our little superhero.”

In the statement, the family thanks the Crystal Lake Police and surrounding police departments, the FBI, other first responders, and the community at large for “all of the kindness, prayers, love, and compassion shown by all.”

On Tuesday, Freund and Cunningham agreed to relinquish custody of their 4-year-old son to the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services, Chicago stations NBC 5 and WGN 9 and other outlets report.

The child was taken into DCFS custody when A.J. was reported missing.

The two also appeared in criminal court Monday for a preliminary hearing but did not enter pleas, local station WGN 9 reports.

They are scheduled to return to court on May 10.

Their attorneys did not return calls for comment.