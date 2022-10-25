A Utah babysitter has been charged with murder after the death of a 5-month-old girl, according to online jail records.

Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged Friday and remains in Salt Lake County Jail without bond, records show. It was unclear whether she had an attorney to speak on her behalf.

On Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to Carmona-Simbron's Taylorsville home on a report of an unresponsive infant, identified as Aitana Aguilar, according to charging documents obtained by KSLTV.

Carmona-Simbron reportedly told police she heard the infant cough while sleeping in her crib just before the child stopped breathing. Doctors at Primary Children's Hospital determined the girl had "severe retinal hemorrhaging and severe 'tearing in the brain,'" the charging documents state.

Doctors told police that the baby had fewer than 72 hours to live due to her injuries. Aitana was pronounced dead the following day.

In a GoFundMe post, Aitana's parents wrote about their devastating loss, calling their daughter a "sweet little angel."

"No one should ever bury their daughter this way," wrote her parents Guillermo and Rosario Aguilar. "[F]or those who knew our little angel Aitana we ask you for your help for the funeral expenses because we are going thru a really hard and devastating time in our life and we will always love her with all our heart and she will be forever missed by all our family and friends."

Carmona-Simbron allegedly told family and neighbors she wanted to take care of children despite not having any formal training or having a license to care for children, according to the charging documents, which were also obtained by ABC4.

Prior to Oct. 13, Carmona-Simbron had watched Aitana four times, and allegedly told investigators she had not had any problems, the station reported, citing the charging documents.

However, Aitana's parents allegedly told police that their infant daughter came home with a bruise on her cheek and Carmona-Simbron said it came from laying face down on a toy, the station reported.

A doctor allegedly told authorities, "This injury would not have occurred from lying down prone, even if over an object. This finding does, however, elicit significant concern for underlying child physical abuse in the absence of an appropriate history," according to the charging documents.

