'Girly Girl' Who Was 'Marvel Fanatic' Is Found Slain in Closet, and Roommate Is Suspect

A Florida man is in custody in connection with the death of a woman who was found dead in the apartment in which they had both been living.

Markas Fishburne, 25, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder, evidence tampering and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in connection with the death of 25-year-old Aisha Levy.

Fishburne had been staying with Levy and her boyfriend at the time of the murder, Fox30 reports.

“She didn’t realize, I think, that she was inviting a monster into her home,” Levy’s father, Marlow Levy, told the station.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report obtained by PEOPLE, Levy’s boyfriend called police to report her missing after he came home from work and found “a significant amount of blood in the apartment.”

He told police he smelled bleach and realized that his gun was missing.

Officers conducted a welfare check and found blood in the living room as well as a large amount of bleach in the hallway leading to the bedroom and bathroom, the report states.

Levy was found stuffed into a plastic storage bin in a closet, News4Jax reports, citing the arrest report, which has since been redacted.

Fishburne was taken into custody at the Jacksonville Greyhound Bus terminal as he was boarding a bus for Indiana.

Marlow Levy described his daughter as a “beautiful person.”

“She was still finding her way through the world, but she was happily trying to figure out the world and trying to figure out herself. But she was a beautiful person,” he told News4Jax. “To us, she really was special and she was a light to us. And whenever she was around, she smiled, she laughed a lot.”

“She was a Marvel fanatic,” he said. “She was just one of those kids that were happy most of the time. She loved her makeup and she was a girly girl.”

Levy’s stepmother Dr. Anthonia Levy said Levy would “give anyone the shirt off her back.”

Fishburne’s arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 13. He has yet to be formally charged.

It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.