Air Force Vet, Retired State Trooper Killed in Possible White Supremacist Attack in Massachusetts 

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins says the two bystanders, David Green and Ramona Cooper, were "executed" by the gunman

A Winthrop, Mass., shooting that killed a retired state trooper and a member of the U.S. military on Sunday is being investigated as a possible hate crime, officials said.

At about 3 p.m., a gunman stole a truck and crashed it into a building before shooting two bystanders, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said at a news conference.

The victims were David Green, 58, and Ramona Cooper, 60, both of whom were Black.

Rollins said the shooter, identified as 28-year-old Nathan Allen, had a history of making anti-Semitic and racist statements against Black people.

"This individual wrote about the superiority of the white race," Rollins said. "About whites being 'apex predators.' He drew swastikas."

Nathan Allen Credit: Suffolk District Attorney

During his rampage, Allen approached each of the victims and shot them multiple times, Rollins stated. Cooper was shot three times in the back, she said, and Green was shot four times in the head and three times in the torso. He was "executed," she said.

"[Allen] walked by several other people that were not Black and they are alive," Rollins said. "They were not harmed."

Police officers were quickly called to the scene where they confronted Allen and engaged in a shootout that left him dead. The investigation is ongoing, Rollins said.

Green served with the Massachusetts State Police for 36 years and retired in 2016.

"Trooper Green was widely respected and well-liked by his fellow Troopers, several of whom yesterday described him as a 'true gentleman' and always courteous to the public and meticulous in his duties," according to a statement released from Colonel Christopher Mason at the Massachusetts State Police.

"Trooper David Green more than upheld the ideals of integrity, professionalism, and service to others that are the hallmarks of a great Trooper. We are heartbroken by his loss and offer our condolences to his family and friends."

Earlier in the day, Green met up with his friend Nick Tsiotis, who says he's known Green for 50 years, TV station CBS Boston reported.

"He left about 2 o'clock, that's the last time I saw him," Tsiotis said. "I lost my best friend, a great great guy."

Meanwhile, Cooper was a retired staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force who was still involved with the military, according to Rollins.

Her son Gary spoke to the station and described his mother as a "good person."

"We shouldn't be hating on other people based on the color of their skin but I guess we are not there yet," Gary told the station in a separate interview. "I got sick to my stomach when I found out it was racially motivated."

The county's district attorney says she is committed to finding answers for the families of Green and Cooper.