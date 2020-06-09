Air Force Sergeant Who Allegedly Ambushed Deputies, Killing 1, Had Elite Military Training

Steven Carrillo may also be linked to a shooting in Oakland on May 29

The man accused of ambushing Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies with gunfire and explosive devices over the weekend, killing one of them, is an Air Force Sergeant who completed an elite training program.

Steven Carrillo, 32, is an active member of the Air Force and has been stationed at the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California, which lies between San Francisco and Sacramento.

In 2018, he completed the intense two-week training to become a Phoenix Raven, a security unit tasked with "protecting aircraft and crews from enemy assaults while on the ground in austere and dangerous areas" and also included "explosive ordnance awareness" training, according to the Air Force. Being a Phoenix Raven is a two-year commitment, the Air Force said.

Carrillo was reportedly a "Phoenix Raven Team Leader," Air Force officials confirmed to CBS San Francisco.

Carrillo was arrested on Saturday after allegedly ambushing a group of Sheriff's deputies who were responding to call about a "suspicious van" parked in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

"As deputies began investigating, they were ambushed with gunfire and multiple improvised explosive devices," a Santa Cruz Sheriff's Department press release obtained by PEOPLE stated.

Damon Gutzwiller was killed Saturday

Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was shot in the ambush and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Another deputy was also injured, after being "either shot or struck by shrapnel and struck by a car as the suspect fled the property," the press release said.

Carrillo was shot during his arrest, but was treated and has since been released from the hospital, according to the release.

"He will be arrested for the murder of Sergeant Gutzwiller and other felonies," the release said.

Of Gutzwiller, Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said in the press release that "he was the kind of person we all hope to be."

"Words cannot express the pain we feel for Damon and his family," Hart said, calling Gutzwiller a "hero."

"We are grateful to have known him and we mourn with his family," the sheriff added.

Carrillo also may be linked to the killing of a Federal Protective Services Officer in Oakland, California, on May 29, CBS SF reported.

David Underwood and his partner were working at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building during demonstrations that night nearby over the killing of George Floyd. Underwood was killed and his partner was injured, the FBI announced in a press release on May 31. Investigators were seeking information about a white van at the scene that may be connected to Carrillo. The FBI is in charge of the investigation because the shooting took place on federal property.

"The investigation into the incident in Ben Lomond, Calif. is ongoing," the FBI said in a statement to CBS SF Monday, referring to the Saturday death of Gutzwiller. "We are working with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department to determine a possible motive and/or links to other crimes committed in the Bay Area, to include the shooting of the FPS officers in Oakland."