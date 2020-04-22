Air Force Member Allegedly Killed Sunday School Teacher Who Vanished from Mennonite Community

Image zoom San Juan County Sheriff's Office; Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/AP/Shutterstock

An Air Force airman has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a Mennonite Sunday school teacher whose body was found two months ago in a wooded area of Arizona, hundreds of miles away from her home.

On Tuesday, detectives from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico arrested Mark Gooch at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Arizona, where he’s stationed, in connection with the homicide of Sasha Krause, 27, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says in a release.

Gooch faces charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and theft, according to military officials, Stars and Stripes reports.

Authorities are relieved they have arrested a suspect in the case.

“Over the last few months, San Juan County has lived in fear, not knowing if we had a predator living inside of our community or somebody that was preying upon it,” San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari in New Mexico said in a video message online, Stars and Stripes reports. “I can assure you, we have our man.”

Krause was reported missing on Jan. 18, from the Mennonite Community in Farmington, New Mexico.

She mysteriously vanished after running an errand at the Farmington Mennonite Church in northwestern New Mexico, where she taught Sunday school, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

She disappeared after eating dinner with her roommates and didn’t have her wallet with her, local outlet AZFamily reports.

On Feb. 22, police discovered Krause’s lifeless body by a camper near Sunset Crater National Monument Flagstaff in Arizona, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook.

Her cause of death has not been revealed.

During the time Krause went missing, detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office learned that Gooch had traveled from Luke Air Force Base, where he lives, to Farmington, the sheriff’s office says in Tuesday’s release.

“Further investigation placed Gooch near Sunset Crater in Coconino County where Krause’s body was located,” the sheriff’s office says in the release.

Gooch is being held at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Jail and will be transferred at a later date to Coconino County, authorities say.

He has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear if he has hired an attorney who can speak for him.

The Coconino County Attorney’s Office is weighing whether or not to pursue the death penalty, ABC15 reports.

Authorities are still trying to determine a motive.

The case is puzzling to detectives because Krause lived in a very “secluded community,” Ferrari told Fox 10 Phoenix.

“They have a business, they live onsite, and we never respond there very often for anything, so it struck us as very odd that we had someone missing, especially because you see them out in a group and having someone gone was very strange to us,” Ferrari told the news outlet.

“We don’t know that he was going there necessarily to seek her out,” Coconino County sheriff’s Lt. Brian Tozer told Stars and Stripes. “We just know he was there in Farmington.”

Luke Air Force Base and the Coconino County Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.