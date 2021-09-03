Aiden Fucci, 14, is charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the death of Tristyn Bailey

Fla. Teen Accused of Murdering Tristyn Bailey Says in Court: 'Demons Are Going to Take My Soul'

The Florida teenager accused of brutally murdering his classmate made references to demons during his court appearance this week, according to video of the hearing obtained by a local news station.

Aiden Fucci, 14, is charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Tristyn Bailey, a 13-year-old cheerleader who was found dead in the woods on Mother's Day.

News4Jax reports Fucci appeared in court for his pre-trial conference via video from a room in the Duval County Jail, where he is being held without bond. Video obtained by the station shows a guard handing Fucci the phone, after which the suspect appears confused and moves around in his chair.

Fucci can be heard talking about demons, saying, "Please don't let the demons take my soul. The demons are going to take my soul away."

Fucci then asks, "What's going on," and then says, "Why am I here? I just want to talk to my mom and dad. What's going? What's going on?"

According to the outlet, Fucci's lawyer filed a speedy trial waver, and his next court date will be Oct. 28. It is unclear whether Fucci will receive a mental competency evaluation.

Tristyn was found dead on May 9 after her parents reported her missing. R.J. Larizza, State Attorney in the 7th Judicial Circuit, later told reporters at a press conference that Tristyn had been stabbed 114 times, with at least 49 stab wounds to her hands, arms, and head that were "defensive in nature."

Fucci was arrested the following day, and allegedly made several "admissions" of guilt, according to his arrest report.

Authorities have also said they found his clothing stained with blood as well as a hunting knife, which was believed to be the murder weapon, in a nearby pond.

Larizza said that days before Tristyn's killing, Fucci told friends that he planned to kill someone, though he didn't specify whom.

"He indicated to witnesses that he was going to kill someone by taking them in the woods and stabbing them," Larizza said.

After his arrest, Fucci posted a selfie of himself in the back of a patrol car referencing Tristyn. In the photo, Fucci displays a peace sign. The photo has the caption: "Hey guys has anybody seen Tristyn lately?"

Fucci has pleaded not guilty. PEOPLE's call to his attorney, Josh Mosley, was not immediately returned Friday.

Fucci's mother, Crystal Smith, is charged with tampering with evidence in her son's murder case, allegedly for washing blood off her son's jeans.

She was released on $25,000 bail after being booked in June, according to court records.