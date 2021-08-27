Does Surveillance Video Show Aiden Fucci's Mom Washing Blood off Jeans After Cheerleader's Murder?

Aiden Fucci is currently facing a first-degree murder charge as an adult in the death of Tristyn Bailey

Prosecutors have released surveillance footage that they claim show Aiden Fucci's mother Crystal Smith, who has been accused of tampering with evidence in her son's murder case, allegedly washing blood off her 14-year-old son's jeans.

Fucci is currently facing a first-degree murder charge as an adult in the murder of Tristyn Bailey, a 13-year-old cheerleader from Florida who was found dead in the woods on Mother's Day. The teen has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

On Tuesday, prosecutors from the 7th Judicial State's Attorney's Office released several videos to the defense as part of the murder case — including surveillance footage from Fucci's home as well as a neighbor's house.

In one video, which was published by First Coast News, a woman is seen retrieving what appears to be clothing and taking it to an upstairs bathroom.

According to an arrest affidavit previously obtained by the outlet, the video allegedly shows Smith taking a pair of blue jeans from Fucci's room, washing them, and then returning the pants. Investigators reportedly say in the affidavit that the jeans and a drain bathroom at the home tested positive for blood.

Smith was arrested in June for one count of evidence tampering in connection to the murder case. She reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charge a month later.

In another surveillance video released on Tuesday, two people authorities allege are Fucci and Bailey can be seen walking along a sidewalk around 12:15 a.m. on May 9. Footage taken approximately an hour later shows someone alone, running away from the area.

Other footage prosecutors released included clips from Fucci's Snapchat that was taken by the teen from the back of a police car. In the videos, Fucci reportedly made mentions of Bailey.

Aiden Fucci, Tristyn Bailey Aiden Fucci and Tristyn Bailey | Credit: St. Johns County Sheriff (2)

Bailey was found dead on May 9 after her parents reported her missing. Fucci was arrested the following day, and allegedly made several "admissions" of guilt, according to an arrest report.

A medical examiner's report obtained by PEOPLE said that Bailey was stabbed 114 times, including 35 times in the head and neck.