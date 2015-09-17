VIDEO: Texas Ninth Grader Ahmed Mohamed May Transfer Schools After Teacher Mistook Homemade Clock for Bomb

Ahmed Mohamed, the Irving, Texas, ninth grader who was detained after his teacher mistook a clock that he had made for a bomb, may switch schools following the incident.

“It was really sad that she took the wrong impression of it,” Ahmed said at a press conference on Wednesday.

He added, to applause from the audience that had gathered to see him speak: “I’m thinking about transferring schools from MacArthur to any different school.”

Ahmed, 14, a MacArthur High School student who has reportedly been recognized for his inventions previously, was detained on Monday after his teacher called authorities to report the “suspicious” device, despite the fact that he repeatedly insisted it was only a clock.

The teen ended up being led out of his school in handcuffs, taken to a juvenile detention center and fingerprinted, before his parents picked him up. Irving police ultimately decided not to file charges against him.

But many – including President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Mark Zuckerberg – came to his defense, offering Ahmed support on social media. “Cool clock, Ahmed. Want to bring it to the White House? We should inspire more kids like you to like science. It’s what makes America great,” the President tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

At the press conference Wednesday, Ahmed said he plans to take Obama up on his offer. For now, though, he has some advice for others who might find themselves in a similar situation.

“Don’t let people change who you are,” he said. “Even if you get consequences for it.”