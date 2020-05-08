"It's been a numbing state for the family because we haven't been able to grieve," Jasmine Arbery said on Cuomo Prime Time the night before her brother's birthday

Ahmaud Arbery’s Sister Speaks Out About Late Brother's Killing: 'He's Supposed to Be Here'

Ahmaud Arbery's older sister is speaking out about the "senseless" killing of her brother.

On Thursday, Jasmine Arbery appeared on CNN's Cuomo Prime Time to speak with anchor Chris Cuomo about her late brother, who was fatally shot while unarmed in Georgia on February 23. The two white men, who claimed they believed he was a burglary suspect, chased down Ahmaud, whose family said he was on a jog at the time.

When footage of the shocking confrontation showing the two men struggling as three gunshots ring out while Ahmaud appears to run away before falling to the ground, new light was shed on the case, with the shooters being arrested more than two months after the incident.

"It's been a numbing state for the family because we haven't been able to grieve," Jasmine told Cuomo. "We're in a constant fight mode because we're trying to receive justice for my brother."

She added: "This whole situation was senseless; it could've been avoided."

With what would have been Ahmaud's 26th birthday on Friday, Jasmine said she plans to go to their hometown of Brunswick, Georgia, to hold a balloon release ceremony in honor of his memory.

"Our brother is supposed to be here," she said. "... He's supposed to be here with us."

"I hope your family is able to find some solace tomorrow in remembering how your brother lived, and not just what took his life, and that your pursuit of justice continues," Cuomo, 49, said.

Reacting to the news of the arrests of Gregory, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, on Thursday with charges of murder and aggravated assault, Jasmine said it is a "turning point" in her family's quest for justice. "We feel a sense of relief," she said. "... We're relieved and happy."

Jasmine shared her memories of Ahmaud during the interview, calling her little brother an "overall good person."

"I was always proud to be his older sister," said Jasmine. "He was easygoing, loving, generous, humorous and overall, that day, he showed that he was brave."

Ahmaud’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, told Good Morning America on Thursday that she may never watch the gruesome footage and remembered her son as "kind" and "loved."

"I don't think I'll ever be in a mental state where I can actually watch the video," she said. "I had others watch and share what they saw, and that was enough.