An autopsy report obtained last week revealed that Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot three times and "died of multiple shotgun wounds sustained during a struggle for the shotgun"

Ahmaud Arbery Was Chased for More Than 4 Minutes Before Being Shot and Killed: Attorney

More details about Ahmaud Arbery's final moments are coming to light.

On Monday, Arbery’s family attorney, S. Lee Merritt, asserted that the 30-second clip showing how the 25-year-old was shot — which circulated social media and sparked nationwide outrage and renewed interest in the case — is actually part of a 4-minute video, WJAX reported, suggesting Arbery had been allegedly chased down for a longer amount of time than originally presumed.

Arbery was shot and killed while on a jog in broad daylight on Feb. 23 after allegedly being chased down a suburban neighborhood street in Brunswick, Georgia, by two white men, Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis. The McMichaels confronted Arbery with two firearms after they saw him exercising, and Travis fatally shot him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Earlier this month, both Gregory, 64, and Travis, 34, were charged with murder and aggravated assault after the video surfaced more than two months after the deadly confrontation.

Arbery's manner of death was ruled a homicide by the GBI, according to a copy of the autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE last week.

He was shot three times and "died of multiple shotgun wounds sustained during a struggle for the shotgun," the autopsy report said. The report also revealed that Arbery had sustained two close-range gunshot wounds in the chest, as well as a graze wound on his right wrist.

The footage was captured by William "Roddie" Bryan, whose lawyer, Kevin Gough, said in a press conference on Monday that he took a lie detector test. His attorney said Bryan was not armed during the time and had not made contact with either of the McMichaels before the killing.

"Without Mr. Bryan, there would be no video. Without that video, there would be no case. He is a key witness," said Gough, adding, "Take the target off his back."

On Tuesday, Merritt wrote on Twitter that Bryan "never offered a word of solace to this family before the video he shared with his friends was leaked to the public."

Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, told Good Morning America earlier this month that she may never watch the gruesome footage, which shows two men struggling and three gunshots can be heard. As Ahmaud tries to run from the men, he falls, lifeless, onto the street.