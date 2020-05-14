Ahmaud Arbery’s Former Football Coach Asks, ‘Who Can You Trust Now?’ in Once-Tight-Knit Community

Ahmaud Arbery was fatally shot on Feb. 23, and two men were charged with murder months later

Before the town of Brunswick, Georgia, made national headlines following the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, it was known as a picturesque vacation town where everyone knew everybody — or so they thought.

“It’s always green here. It’s always beautiful here,” says Jason Vaughn, Arbery's former high school football coach, who grew up in Brunswick. “I live in the country so there’s not any traffic. The only thing you hear are the birds chirping and you feel that good breeze and you're just jogging, listening to your favorite song and life is perfect.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But on Feb. 23, everything changed.

Arbery, an avid runner, was jogging through the neighborhood of Satilla Shores when his parents say the 25-year-old was chased down and shot three times in broad daylight — “bleeding out” in the road, according to the Glynn County police report.

Still, it would take two months — and the May 5 release of a video of the shooting — for the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to arrest Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, and charge them with murder and aggravated assault. (The men, who are white, have yet to enter a plea.)

Image zoom Ahmaud Arbery Facebook

Between Arbery’s death and the McMichaels' arrest, there were multiple twists in the case, including the recusal of two district attorneys in charge of investigating. All the while, Vaughn remained focused on organizing support for his former student despite being in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everybody was hitting my inbox and asking, ‘What are we going to do? Are we going to rally?’ We couldn’t because of social distancing,” Vaughn says, adding that he has gathered with his community since Georgia’s governor began loosening some of the state’s restrictions.

For more on the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, subscribe now to PEOPLE or pick up this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday.

Vaughn says before this incident, his town was a tight-knit, unified community. As a high school teacher and coach for more than a decade, he says he taught some members of the police force when they were students. Now, he says, he and his community are suspicious.

Image zoom Travis, at left, and Gregory McMichael

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“Who can you trust now? Our police agency really lost the trust of our community right now,” he says. “Our [interim] police chief has a long way to go to get our community back.”

For now, Vaughn wants the public to remember Arbery as a spirited and supportive teammate who loved to run. On May 8, what would have been Arbery’s 26th birthday, Vaughn encouraged people to participate in a virtual run and created the hashtag #IRunWithMaud.