Ahmaud Arbery's Murderers Found Guilty of Violating His Civil Rights in Federal Court

The 25-year-old was fatally shot by Gregory McMichael, 66, his son Travis McMichael, 36, and their neighbor William Bryan, 52, nearly two years ago

The Georgia men involved in Ahmaud Arbery's murder were found guilty of attempted kidnapping and interference of rights in a federal court Tuesday morning, only one day before the two-year anniversary of his death.

All three men — Gregory McMichael, 66, his son Travis McMichael, 36, and their neighbor William Bryan, 52 — already are serving sentences of life in prison following their conviction last fall on state charges of murder in the case.

Arbery, 25, was killed Feb. 23, 2020, after being chased while jogging on a public street in Brunswick. The three white men believed he matched the description of a possible burglar, according to their defense, and pursued and confronted Arbery, with Travis McMichael fatally shooting Arbery during an ensuing struggle over Travis' shotgun.

The federal hate crimes trial put the victim's race front and center, in a way the earlier murder trial did not.

A federal indictment last April alleged all three men "used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery's right to use a public street because of his race," and charged each with one count of interference with rights and one count of attempted kidnapping.

The indictment also charged Travis and Gregory McMichael with one count each of "using, carrying, and brandishing — and in Travis's case, discharging — a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence."

Greg McMichael, Travis McMichel, William Bryan From left: Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan | Credit: Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty (2); Stephen B. Morton-Pool/Getty

In his closing argument Monday, prosecutor Christopher J. Perras, a lawyer with the U.S. Justice Department's civil rights division, said past comments attributed to all three men exposed their "racial hatred," reports The New York Times.

Racist and at-times violent texts and social media posts by Travis McMichael were introduced during the trial, as were racist comments made by Gregory McMichael and Bryan, reports First Coast News. A white co-worker of Travis McMichael's also testified that he'd targeted her with racist comments over her relationship with a Black man, according to the outlet.

"I ask you to hold these defendants accountable," said Perras, according to the Times. "Not only for what they did but why they did it."

A lone witness who testified for the defense, neighborhood resident Evelyn "Lindy" Cofer, said she tracked crime in the area as a member of a Facebook group, and previously had made a report that a man might be living under a bridge at the community's entrance, reported The Washington Post. Defense lawyers played audio of a call in which Gregory McMichael reported the same man to police, to suggest he was regularly watching for unusual activity in the neighborhood.

In a rebuttal of that tesimony, Tara Lyons, a member of the prosecution team, said in her closing, "That white guy from under the bridge is — whoever he might be — is presumably still alive," according to the Times. "Ahmaud is not."

According to the defense, the three men believed Arbery may have burglarized a home-building site in the neighborhood, and they were attempting a citizen's arrest when Travis, initially with his father and then joined by Bryan, chased Arbery and corralled him with their respective pickups before the scuffle in which Travis shot Arbery three times.

Video footage of the incident filmed by Bryan captured the shooting, and sparked nationwide outrage and renewed interest in the case when it was made public more than two months after a local prosecutor initially declined to bring charges.

J. Pete Theodocion, a defense attorney for Bryan, said his client joined the chase because he assumed it was warranted, not because of Arbery's race. "His instincts told him people do not get chased like that ... unless they've done something wrong," he said, reports the Times.

Gregory McMichael's defense attorney, A.J. Balbo, said his client had recognized Arbery — although not by name — as someone previously seen inside of a house under construction near the McMichaels' home, and who was recorded on surveillance video that had been shared with him by police, according to the Times. Balbo also argued that his client had not used racial slurs, although he acknowledged that Gregory McMichael did refer to a Black rental tenant as a "walrus," among other rude language.

The lawyer for Travis McMichael, Amy Lee Copeland, said her client was only acting in self-defense and not out of racial animus when he shot Arbery.

"Would Travis McMichael have grabbed a gun and done this to a white guy?" she asked, reported the Times. "The answer is yes."

Travis McMichael, who pulled the trigger and shot Arbery three times, previously was convicted on one count of malice murder, which alleges intent to kill; four counts of felony murder, which alleges an action that causes a death; two counts of aggravated assault; one count of false imprisonment; and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Gregory McMichael was cleared of the malice murder charge, but found guilty of all the others. Bryan was cleared of malice murder and one felony murder charge, as well as one of the aggravated assault charges. But Bryan was found liable for all the other charges.