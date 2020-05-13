Ahmaud Arbery Was Shot 3 Times, Twice in the Chest, Autopsy Report Reveals

The 25-year-old's autopsy report confirms that Ahmaud Arbery sustained two close-range gunshot wounds in the chest, as well as a graze wound on his right wrist

Ahmaud Arbery's autopsy, which was performed on February 24 by the Glynn County Coroner, has been released.

Arbery's manner of death was ruled a homicide by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to a copy of the autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE this week.

The 25-year-old was shot three times and "died of multiple shotgun wounds sustained during a struggle for the shotgun," the autopsy report said. The report also revealed that Arbery had sustained two close-range gunshot wounds in the chest, as well as a graze wound on his right wrist.

The autopsy's findings are in line with a previous police report and video footage of the murder that shows two men struggling as three gunshots ring out. Arbery is seen in the footage trying to run away before falling to the ground.

Gregory and Travis McMichael were both arrested last week by the GBI and booked into the Glynn County Jail on murder and aggravated assault charges, PEOPLE previously reported. The father-son pair went more than two months before getting arrested.

Ahmaud Arbery and his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones

Gregory, 64, and Travis, 34, saw Arbery jogging down a suburban street in Brunswick, Georgia, and proceeded to follow him in a truck before he was fatally shot multiple times, according to a police report.

While Arbery's death occurred in February, it has received renewed attention in recent weeks after the video footage surfaced — which his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, told Good Morning America she may never watch.

"I don't think I'll ever be in a mental state where I can actually watch the video," she said on GMA. "I had others watch and share what they saw, and that was enough."

Arbery's death has sparked outrage across the country, with countless celebrities speaking out in support of the young jogger.

Ahmaud Arbery Twitter

"We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes!" LeBron James wrote on Twitter last week. "Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!?"

"No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!!" James continued, offering his condolences to Arbery's family. "I’m sorry Ahmaud (Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the..... heavens above to your family!!"

On Friday — which would have been Arbery's 26th birthday — supporters across the country participated in a virtual 2.23-mile run, jog, or walk to commemorate the day of his unjust death, 2/23/2020.

Oprah Winfrey participated, sharing on Instagram, "Today would’ve been Ahmaud Arbery’s 26th birthday. But he’s not here to celebrate because he was senselessly shot and killed doing something to make his life healthier and stronger."