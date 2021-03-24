Jennifer Heinl's husband reportedly asked her not to travel to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6

After Wife Allegedly Stormed U.S. Capitol, Police Detective Husband Files for Divorce: Report

A Pennsylvania woman who allegedly participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol faces federal charges — and her husband, a police detective, is now reportedly seeking to divorce her.

According to the arrest warrant for Jennifer Heinl, the 55-year-old Ross woman was arrested March 17 on charges of entering or remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.

All three counts are misdemeanors.

The affidavit alleges Heinl, who is married to a 30-year law enforcement veteran, was advised by her husband not to travel to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, but was seen in photographs and video shot during the riot.

The affidavit includes images allegedly showing Heinl in and outside of the Capitol building during the insurrection.

The FBI was allegedly able to identify Heinl through her association with Kenneth Grayson, a Pennsylvania man who'd been previously charged in connection with his alleged participation in the insurrection.

The two allegedly communicated via Facebook, the FBI states.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the woman's husband, Michael Heinl, filed for divorce in February.

Heinl's husband is a detective for the Shaler Township Police Department. According to the paper, Michael Heinl approached his supervisors after the insurrection to discuss her participation in the rally that preceded it.

Authorities do not believe the husband knew his wife had entered the Capitol building that afternoon, and he is not part of their investigation.

The decorated officer was on duty in Shaler on Jan. 6.

According to the affidavit, Heinl was seen on surveillance footage in the Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 6, wearing a red, long-sleeved jersey emblazoned with "Trump 20" across the back. She was also wearing a black hat.

Federal investigators allege she also made her way into the Capitol Crypt and other restricted parts of the building.

Heinl has yet to enter pleas to the charges she faces.

Heinl's attorney, Marty Dietz, spoke to WPXI.

"To make it clear, I've known Jennie Heinl a long time and she's not a criminal," he told the station. "She's deeply embarrassed."