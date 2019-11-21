After Tenn. Boy, 3, Dies in Hot Car, His Dad Is Charged with Murder

Image zoom Daylin Palmer Facebook

Grand jurors in Tennessee have returned a murder indictment against the father of a toddler who died in July after being left in a hot car for hours.

Online records obtained by PEOPLE confirm Dylan Levesque, 23, was indicted earlier this month on single counts of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment.

In mid-July, Levesque’s son, 3-year-old Daylin Palmer, was found unresponsive in a home in Smyrna.

Daylin was pronounced dead at the scene, and investigators would allegedly learn the boy was left unattended in a car for at least two hours. The temperature that afternoon reached 95 degrees.

An autopsy showed Daylin’s body temperature reached over 107 degrees when first responders arrived on the scene.

Daylin died from hyperthermia caused by his high body temperature. His death was deemed an “accident.”

Levesque was initially charged with felony aggravated child abuse and neglect, and was ordered held on $50,000 bond.

He will be asked to enter pleas to the charges at his arraignment next week.

Information on his lawyer was not immediately available.

Levesque faces life in prison if convicted.