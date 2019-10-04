After Teen Girl Is Killed In Her Sleep By Stray Bullet, Atlanta Police Seek Leads

Image zoom South Atlanta High School/ Instagram

Authorities in Atlanta are beseeching the public for any information that might help them bring justice to the family of an 18-year-old girl killed early Thursday morning by a stray bullet while she slept.

PEOPLE confirms that up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the death of Jessica Daniels.

Officers were called to a home in Atlanta at dawn, arriving to find “Daniels inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.”

A statement from investigators says, “She was not alert, not conscious and not breathing.”

Witnesses told police a gunfight had erupted outside between two men, with one of the bullets penetrating a wall and hitting the teen girl, who was fast asleep.

“Investigators are actively working this case,” reads the statement, adding information can be left anonymously with the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS or online at the Crime Stoppers Atlanta website.

“Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect,” the statement explains.

Sanders Love, Daniels’ grandfather, told WSB-TV the teen had a bright future ahead of her as a recent graduate of South Atlanta High School. She even had a job interview lined up for the day she was killed.

“That’s what killed me,” Love said. “It took the life out of me. I’d rather it be me than my granddaughter. That hurt me so bad and I’m not going to rest until somebody let me know something.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover the costs for Daniels’ impending funeral.