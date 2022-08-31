After Parents Discover Child's Letter to God, a Texas Man is Convicted of Sexual Abuse

49-year-old Mark Elliott Jones of McKinney will spend 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole

By Steve Helling
Published on August 31, 2022 02:57 PM
Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, Texas
Mark Elliott Jones. Photo: Collin County District Attorney's Office

A child in Texas wrote a letter to God disclosing sexual abuse at the hands of an adult man.

The child's parents found the letter, then reported the information to police. The discovery of the letter led to an arrest and conviction. During the subsequent investigation, cops discovered that a second child was being abused by the same man.

Authorities arrested 49-year-old Mark Elliott Jones of McKinney and charged him with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

"Jones sexually abused two children who he had ongoing access to over a period of several years," the Collin County District Attorney said in a statement. "The two victims were 10 and 14 years old."

According to the statement, Jones was found guilty of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child on Monday.

"Judge Andrea Thompson assessed punishment at 35 years in prison," the statement continues. "By law, a sentence for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child is without eligibility for parole."

PEOPLE confirms that Jones will be on the state's sex offender registry for the rest of his life.

"It is a sad day in the community when we learn that a sexual predator has been abusing even one innocent child for years," District Attorney Greg Willis said in the statement. "But to learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one but two innocent children is simply unbearable."

