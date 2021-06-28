Authorities in South Carolina gathered new information about the 2015 death of Stephen Smith, 19, while investigating the recent murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh

Following Killings of S.C. Mom and Son, Authorities Open Investigation into Teen's 2015 Death

Information obtained while investigating the recent murders of a mother and son from a prominent South Carolina family has led the state's top law enforcement agency to open an investigation into the 2015 death of a teenager.

A statement from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says the agency "has opened an investigation into the death of Stephen Smith based upon information gathered during the course of the double murder investigation of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh."

Smith, 19, of Hampton, was found dead in the middle of a rural road in Hampton County in 2015, three miles from where his car had run out of gas, investigators said, WIS, The Augusta Chronicle, and The Island Packet reported.

Authorities said it seemed like he had been the victim of a hit-and-run, the outlets reported.

Investigators initially said they believed he was struck by an unidentified vehicle but authorities later disagreed about how exactly he died, The Island Packet and WIS reported.

On Tuesday, SLED notified Stephen's mother, Sandy Smith, about reopening her son's case, ABC News 4 reports.

Sandy told ABC News 4 she thinks her son's death was suspicious, and that he was not killed in a hit-and-run.

"We've been waiting on this forever," she told ABC News 4. "Stephen's always been put on the backburner. It's like nobody's looking for answers. Stephen's had no justice."

Crosby did not say what information SLED had gathered that led the agency to open its own investigation.

SLED opened the investigation into Smith's death while in the midst of investigating the June 7 murders of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, who were shot and killed on their 1,770-acre hunting lodge in Islandton.

Alex Murdaugh, 53, Maggie's husband and Paul's father, called 911 at 10:07 p.m. that night when he found them lying on the ground of the sprawling property, SLED said in a release.

No suspects have been arrested in that case.

On Friday, Alex announced a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for Maggie and Paul's murders.

"I want to thank everyone for the incredible love and support that we have received over the last few weeks," Alex said in a statement obtained by local outlets including WCSC and WOLO.

"Now is the time to bring justice for Maggie and Paul. Buster and I, along with Maggie's mother, father and our entire family, ask that anyone with helpful information immediately call the SLED tip line or Crime Stoppers."

The reward will be administered through the law firm of Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick, which Alex's grandfather founded in 1910.

The law firm and the publicist who is working with Alex did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In an email to PEOPLE, SLED Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby said that in regard to the reward, SLED "has authorized attorneys Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian to provide the SLED tip line - (803) 896-2605 to be used to receive information that could potentially be eligible for the reward."

He also noted that, "In order for SLED to maintain our independence we cannot be involved with facilitating or adjudicating any potential reward claims."

A prominent family, a tragic boat crash

The Murdaugh family has been connected to the law and the judicial system in Hampton County for more than 100 years.

Starting in 1920, three generations of Murdaughs served as Solicitor - or state prosecutor - of the 14th Judicial Circuit until 2006.

Paul was in the news in 2019 when he was involved in a boat crash that claimed the life of 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

Paul was allegedly driving his family's boat when he struck a bridge pylon, throwing Beach overboard, prosecutors said. Her body was found a week later.

Paul was charged with boating under the influence resulting in death. Her family filed a wrongful death suit against several members of Paul's family.