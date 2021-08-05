After Mo. Honor Student, 13, Is Fatally Shot by Boyfriend, Victim's Relative Says It Was Accident

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly fatally shot by her 14-year-old boyfriend Tuesday and a family member said it was an accident.

St. Louis County Police said in a press release that they responded to a call around 3:51 p.m. Tuesday and found Nevaeh Smallwood suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile suspect was taken into custody and is now with Family Court, police said. Police said they were still investigating the relationship between the teens.

Nevaeh's great-aunt Princess Portis told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she believed the shooting was accidental. "This was just so, so unexpected," she said. "It's a tough situation. I am at a loss for words."

"I'm really fed up with it. This has really hit home and I'm devastated," she said, KMOV4 reports. "I really wish that these young men and women would put the guns down. They mean us no good. If you're not hunting for food, we don't need them. If you're not protecting yourself, we don't need them."

Portis described Nevaeh as a "really good kid," she said, according to the Post-Dispatch. "She was a girly girl. She was a TikTok queen."

According to the Post-Dispatch, Nevaeh was an honor roll student.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.