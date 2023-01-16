After Man Kills His Wife, Mother-in-Law, Five Children, Then Self, Obituary Memorializes Him as a Family Man

An obituary for a man who police say killed seven members of his family, then himself in a murder-suicide has garnered criticism after it heavily emphasized that the 42-year-old father who shot and killed his five children, wife and mother-in-law was a dedicated family man.

On Jan. 4, police discovered the bodies of five children and three adults who were shot to death inside an Enoch City, Utah home after conducting a welfare check on the family.

Investigators determined that Michael Haight, 42, killed his wife, Tausha Haight, 40, her mother, Gail Earl, and the five children he shared with Tausha, three girls and two boys ranging from the ages of 4 to 17. Michael then turned the gun on himself, Enoch city Manager Rob Dotson said during a press conference streamed on Facebook.

The now-private obituary for Michael states an array of his accomplishments with no mentions of the murders. Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, shared the obituary on Twitter with screenshots before it was made private after widespread criticism.

"Michael made it a point to spend quality time with each and every one of his children," his obituary reads. "Michael enjoyed making memories with the family."

The obituary noted that Michael and Tausha were married in 2003 and "welcomed 5 children into their family." All of the children are named and says "each of these children were truly a cherished miracle to them."

It also said that Michael "enjoyed making memories with the family" and that he "lived a life of service," including serving in the church and on a mission in Brazil for The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints, coaching his kids' sports teams, attending their school concerts and "doing home-improvement projects, sledding and much more."

The obituary touched on Michael's youth, schooling and his career at an insurance company, noting, "He recently sold his business to allow more flexibility to spend time with his family. "

Two weeks before the shooting, Tausha filed for divorce, but Enoch Mayor Geoffrey Chesnut said it was too early for investigators to determine if that was a motive in the killings.

In a separate obituary for Tausha, it described her as a loving mother.

"Her greatest desire in life was to be a mother and raise children that exemplified Christ's attributes," Tausha's obituary reads. "She was an incredible mother who constantly sacrificed everything for her children."

Tausha's obituary also has sections that describe her five children who were also killed on Jan. 4.

