Conzuelo “Nicole” Solorio-Romero, 25, was forcibly taken from her home and later was shot and killed, say police

After Kidnapped Utah Woman Is Found Slain, Police Arrest 2 Men, with More Arrests Possible

Two men have been arrested and charged with kidnapping a Utah woman from her home in the middle of the day earlier this month and killing her, say police.

On Feb. 6, at about 2:30 p.m., Conzuelo "Nicole" Solorio-Romero, 25, was forcibly taken from her home in Kearns, the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake said in a media release.

Police released video showing her being forced into a green, 2010 four-door Toyota Camry.

Witnesses told police she was taken at gunpoint or knifepoint outside her home, WUTV reports.

She was then allegedly taken to a second location in West Valley City, "where evidence indicates that she was shot and mortally wounded," say police in the release.

"Evidence also indicates that Nicole's body was transported from the secondary location in a white pickup truck with a snowplow on the front," which police recovered, the release says.

A firearm of the same caliber as the bullet was recovered from the West Valley City location at the residence of the suspects, the release says.

While combing through the crime scene in the apartment in West Valley City, investigators found "a substantial amount of blood" and "it appears someone was trying to clean everything up," ABC4 reports.

Solorio-Romero's body has not been found.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Rosie Rivera announced the arrests of Orlando Esiesa Tobar, 29, of Guatemala, and Jorge Rafael Medina Reyes, 21, of Venezuela, in connection with the case.

They are charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated murder.

"The way the violence occurred makes one think this is not their first rodeo," Rivera said at a press conference Tuesday, KUTV reports. "It's an ongoing case and we are still gathering information."

More arrests may follow, Rivera said.

"Two people can't commit this type of crime on their own," Rivera said at the press conference, Fox13 reports.

"Somebody does know something and they need to come forward," Rivera also said, ABC4 reports. "This is not right to take a young girl's life in this way, it's just wrong."

Rivera did not state whether or not Solorio-Romero knew the suspects or whether she was targeted.

In court documents obtained by ABC4, Tobar claimed he and Medina picked up Solorio-Romero at her home in Kearns and that she "came with them willingly."

Medina told police he wasn't involved in the alleged kidnapping and shooting death, ABC4 reports.

The suspects are being held without bond in the Salt Lake County Adult Detention Center.

They haven't entered pleas. It is unclear whether they have retained attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

"I want to thank our investigators who have been working diligently day and night to bring answers to Nicole's family," Rivera said in the release. Our hearts are with the family during this difficult time."