Briana Johnson is believed to have died on the same day that her body was found

After High-Speed Chase Ends in Crash, Woman's Body Is Found in Trunk: 'Sweetest Person in the World'

Authorities in Texas are investigating the death of a woman whose body was allegedly found in the trunk of a car involved in a high-speed chase.

On Saturday morning, authorities responded to reports of a reckless driver. After a high-speed pursuit, the driver, later identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety as Victor Charles Campbell, hit a concrete barrier and lost control of his vehicle, KPRC reports.

While the vehicle, a white Honda, was being processed for evidence, the body of 28-year-old Briana Johnson, of Houston, was allegedly found in its trunk.

Campbell was taken into custody and charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, driving while intoxicated and felony evading arrest with additional felony charges pending, according KBMT and Fox29.

"As of now we don't have many answers or much information but we do know we have to prepare to bring my niece home and lay her to rest," Johnson's aunt, Jaivonna Johnson, wrote on a GoFundMe page launched to help pay for funeral expenses. "Ana was the sweetest person in the world and if you knew her I know she left her mark in your life. She didn't deserve this and we will never understand it."

"It just doesn't seem that this type of incident would happen to her. To be found in a trunk of a car, it was just so heartbreaking," Johnson's former Texas Southern University classmate Tiffany Goodman told KBMT.

Goodman describes Johnson as person with a lot of confidence who deeply cared about others. The two crossed paths multiple times while attending TSU in Houston.

Goodman tells 12News that Johnson and Campbell were in a relationship. Based on social media posts, the two spent time in Galveston during the week of Johnson's birthday, prompting lingering questions for friends.

It's unclear how Johnson died. Her family alleged on the GoFundMe page that she was "senselessly murdered" on the same day her body was found.

"It all looked good, but we never know what's going on in someone's household and I just don't know what was the cause behind her tragic incident," Goodman said, according to KBMT.

The Department of Public Service and Texas Rangers, with the assistance of Beaumont Police, are investigating Johnson's death.