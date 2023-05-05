After He Killed Their Daughter, Okla. Rapist Texted Parents Pretending to Be Teen: Report

Ashleigh Webster and her daughter, Ivy Webster, were as close as a mother and daughter could be and kept in constant contact whenever the 14-year-old was away from home.

"Ivy, she's my best friend," Ashleigh told NewsNation. "She is constantly like, 'Mom, I love you'…She lets me know everything."

So Ashleigh said she didn't think anything of it when she received a text message from Ivy on Sunday morning, after the teen slept over her best friend Tiffany Guess's house, to let her mother know they were heading to a nearby ranch.

Ashleigh had no idea that her daughter was in danger — or was already dead — when she received that text, which she now believes was sent by Tiffany's stepfather, Jesse McFadden, 39, using Ivy's phone.

"It probably had already happened by that point," Ashleigh told NewsNation.

To her horror, Ivy and 5 others, including Tiffany, 13, their other best friend Brittany Brewer, 16, Tiffany's mother, Holly Guess, 35, and Tiffany's siblings, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17 and Michael James Mayo, 15, were shot and killed sometime over the weekend by McFadden, Tiffany's stepfather, a convicted sex offender who took his own life after killing the others, authorities said.

The last time Ashleigh actually heard from Ivy was on Saturday night when they were texting back and forth.

"She was just sending me pictures with filters on and then I sent her one of her dog, closer to midnight," Ashleigh told NewsNation. "She was like, 'Mom, you're past your bedtime.'"

Ivy was supposed to be home at 5 p.m. on Sunday after the sleepover, her parents said.

But at 5 p.m., Ashleigh received a call from McFadden, saying he and the kids were at the ranch but were having trouble making calls.

He said "they weren't getting good service and that he had to walk far enough as it was just to get that little bit of communication," Ashleigh told NewsNation. "We know that they never made it to the ranch. I believe at that point, the kids were already gone."

She and her husband reported Ivy missing Sunday night when she failed to return home.

On Wednesday, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice, who is the spokesman for the violent crime task force overseeing the investigation into the mass shooting, said all of the victims were shot in the head.

The bodies of Ivy, Brittany and Rylee were found separately, approximately 100 to 150 yards apart from each other and a quarter of a mile southeast of the McFadden residence, Prentice said.

The other bodies were found further away in a wooded area of the property, he said.

Authorities don't know exactly when the shootings took place.

"Based on the investigation, we believe the girls were spotted in Henryetta on Saturday night," he said. "Beyond that I can't tell you."

Police are still investigating motive.

'We Had No Idea' of Killer's Past: Mom

The parents of the two teens who were sleeping over at the McFaddens had no idea McFadden was a convicted sex offender, even though their daughters had been friends with Tiffany for two years.

"We had no idea," Ashleigh told NewsNation. "We didn't find out until we saw the Amber Alert with his mugshot. Then our phone started blowing up from Facebook and people just sending us everything they knew about it."

She and her husband, Justin, said they would never have let Ivy go to Tiffany's house if they knew he was a convicted rapist.

"Never in a million years," Justin said.

In 2003, McFadden pleaded guilty to first degree rape, News9 reports.

He was sentenced to 28 years in prison, but was released early, in 2020, after serving 17 years.

In 2016, he was accused of sending nude photos to a minor and using a contraband cell phone to communicate with that minor from prison. Those allegations led to charges of soliciting sexual conduct/communication with a minor by the use of technology and another count of possessing child pornography.

McFadden's trial was supposed to begin Monday. Law enforcement went to his house to serve a warrant for his arrest when he failed to show up for court. They discovered the bodies on his property.

Ashleigh and her husband are devastated by the death of their daughter.

She was "beautiful inside and out," she told NewsNation.

"She was the most caring person I've ever known. She was genuinely just a good person."