"I killed him," Jason Jeschor, 43, allegedly told officers who showed up at his Mesa residence to search for his father a day after their trip to the store

After Dad Refused to Pay for Groceries, His Son Allegedly Stabbed Him to Death in Arizona Apartment

A man who police say admitted to fatally stabbing his father allegedly did so after the older man refused to pay for the son's groceries.

Victim Edgar G. Jeschor, 77, of Gilbert, Ariz., was found dead Friday in the Mesa apartment of his son, Jason Jeschor, 43, a police spokesman confirms to PEOPLE.

According to a probable cause affidavit accusing the younger man of second-degree murder and evidence tampering, the elder Jeschor went to his son's apartment around noon on Thursday to take him to the store.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, a person whom police did not identify called to request a welfare check, after failing to reach either man by phone in the hours after the victim left home and didn't return. Police themselves then tried and failed to contact the men by phone, and a knock by officers at the door of the apartment went unanswered.

At 8 a.m. Friday, the person called police again, this time to say the victim's car was still at the apartment and tell them once more that neither man was answering their phone or the door.

"On this occasion," according to the probable cause affidavit, "the reporting party advised the defendant was schizophrenic and off his medication."

As police returned to the apartment and readied a forced entry, the younger Jeschor opened the door. Asked where his father was, the son "stated he was in the bathroom and he did not think he was doing well," according to the affidavit.

Officers spotted a bleeding cut on the son's left pinky finger. While they searched the apartment, the son allegedly told one officer that his father and another "dude" were threatening him and his father was dead.

"I killed him," the son allegedly said.

The younger man said that while visiting a grocery store the previous day, his father had refused to pay when the son discovered he didn't have enough money on his debit card to cover the cost. At the apartment afterward, he allegedly "admitted to stabbing the victim with a homemade spear-like object in an ear and then stabbing him multiple times in the neck with a switch blade knife," according to the affidavit.

He said he allegedly hauled the victim's body from the dining area to a hallway bathroom before cleaning up the blood. Police discovered evidence of mop marks on the floor along with a mop in the tub, and also recovered multiple cleaning wipes stained with what appeared to be dried blood, they said.

When officers asked the son if he still was wearing the same boots he wore the previous day, he said yes and removed one, displaying the heel and allegedly stating, "There, there's blood spatter."

He is being held on a $1 million bond in the Maricopa County jail, with his next court date scheduled for Thursday. An attorney who might speak for him was not identified.