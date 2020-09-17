After Allegedly Drowning Her Son, Florida Mom Found in Lake Repeating, 'God Forgive Me'

Labreaunne Wilson, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 6-year-old son, Avion Borner

A Florida woman has been arrested and charged with murder after authorities say she drowned her own son. She was allegedly later found swimming nude in a nearby lake repeatedly saying "God forgive me."

PEOPLE confirms that Labreaunne Wilson, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 6-year-old son, Avion Borner.

According to charging documents obtained by CBS 6, Wilson and her son were living at an Orlando hotel. Video from the hotel allegedly shows Wilson dragging her son across the street to a nearby lake on Wednesday. A short time later, the video shows Wilson returning alone to the hotel.

The charging affidavit alleges that the surveillance video shows Wilson returning to the lake approximately a half hour later. She is allegedly then seen carrying the boy back to the hotel, wet and limp.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, witnesses from the hotel saw Wilson return to the lake, take off all her clothes, and begin to swim. When they tried to get her to exit the lake, she allegedly refused and began repeating "God forgive me."

A witness reportedly called 911. While authorities got Wilson out of the lake, Avion's grandmother got a manager to open the door to the hotel room. They allegedly found Avion in the bathtub. He had foam around his mouth, the charging documents state.

The grandmother performed CPR on Avion for several minutes. Deputies arrived and took over until paramedics arrived. The boy was rushed to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the affidavit, a witness told cops that she had spoken to Wilson in the courtyard of the hotel complex just before the incident. The witness said that everything seemed fine until Wilson abruptly grabbed Avion by the arm and said they needed to leave.