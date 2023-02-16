After 30 Years, Police ID Calif. Woman Who Was Stabbed to Death, but Her Daughters Remain Missing

A mom of two discovered naked and fatally stabbed on an Arizona road in 1989 has finally been identified, but her daughters remain missing.

The Mojave County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that through DNA analysis, investigators were able to identify the woman found dead from multiple stab wounds on Dec. 12, 1989, as then-28-year-old Marina Ramos of Bakersfield, Calif.

Ramos' body was discovered by four tourists on a road near the Arizona-Nevada border, in Mojave County, Ariz., less than 24 hours after she died, in an area known to investigators at the time as a "dumping ground" for murder victims, according to the Arizona Republic.

Authorities say the mom of two vanished in August 1989, along with her two young daughters, 2-month-old Jasmin Maria Ramos, and 14-month-old Elizabeth Lisa Ramos.

Ramos and her children were last seen driving away in a black SUV with a Hispanic male known only as "Fernando," authorities say. The group were said to be headed for Fernando's hometown of Ontario, Calif.

Now, authorities say Ramos' family members are holding out hope that Jasmin and Elizabeth, now possibly 33 and 34, respectively, are still alive.

"The family would like to know what happened to those two little girls," Lori Miller, an investigator with the sheriff's office, said, per the Republic. "The hope is that they were just raised by somebody else, that they are still alive and thriving somewhere."

suspect Fernando. Mohave County Sheriff's Office

Authorities released a sketch of Fernando, who they are trying to identify.

According to the outlet, he is believed to have been in his late 30s to mid-40s at the time of the incident.

Authorities are also analyzing another set of DNA recovered from Ramos' body. She may or may not have been sexually assaulted around the time of her death, per the paper.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office at 928-753-0753, ext. 4408.