After 30 Years, Police ID Calif. Woman Who Was Stabbed to Death, but Her Daughters Remain Missing

Through DNA analysis, investigators identified a woman found dead from multiple stab wounds as then-28-year-old Marina Ramos of Bakersfield, Calif.

By
Published on February 16, 2023 01:45 PM
Marina Ramos
Marina Ramos. Photo: Mohave County Sheriff's Office

A mom of two discovered naked and fatally stabbed on an Arizona road in 1989 has finally been identified, but her daughters remain missing.

The Mojave County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that through DNA analysis, investigators were able to identify the woman found dead from multiple stab wounds on Dec. 12, 1989, as then-28-year-old Marina Ramos of Bakersfield, Calif.

Ramos' body was discovered by four tourists on a road near the Arizona-Nevada border, in Mojave County, Ariz., less than 24 hours after she died, in an area known to investigators at the time as a "dumping ground" for murder victims, according to the Arizona Republic.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Authorities say the mom of two vanished in August 1989, along with her two young daughters, 2-month-old Jasmin Maria Ramos, and 14-month-old Elizabeth Lisa Ramos.

Ramos and her children were last seen driving away in a black SUV with a Hispanic male known only as "Fernando," authorities say. The group were said to be headed for Fernando's hometown of Ontario, Calif.

Now, authorities say Ramos' family members are holding out hope that Jasmin and Elizabeth, now possibly 33 and 34, respectively, are still alive.

"The family would like to know what happened to those two little girls," Lori Miller, an investigator with the sheriff's office, said, per the Republic. "The hope is that they were just raised by somebody else, that they are still alive and thriving somewhere."

suspect Fernando
suspect Fernando. Mohave County Sheriff's Office

Authorities released a sketch of Fernando, who they are trying to identify.

According to the outlet, he is believed to have been in his late 30s to mid-40s at the time of the incident.

Authorities are also analyzing another set of DNA recovered from Ramos' body. She may or may not have been sexually assaulted around the time of her death, per the paper.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office at 928-753-0753, ext. 4408.

Related Articles
colleen rice
Murdered Woman Identified 52 Years Later After Sheriff's Office Crowdfunds for DNA Test
Saraiah Acosta
Recent High School Graduate Described as 'Life of the Party' Is Allegedly Killed by Man She Dated
Heaven and Nevaeh Sadler, twin girls shot to death
Texas Dad Fatally Shoots Twin 12-Year-Old Daughters Before Turning Gun on Himself
Mary Anga Cowan
Woman Who Died 37 Years Ago After Being Found Unconscious on Ga. Highway Identified as Missing Mom of 4
Dr. Michael J. Mammone
Calif. ER Doctor Was Hit by Car While Cycling, Then Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Driver in Daytime Attack
Chastity Busick, Jasmine Bailey
S.C. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, Stepdaughter Before Turning Gun on Himself with Child Present in Home
James "Denny" Hurst, Missing Hurricane Ian victim found dead on sunken sailboat months after storm
Remains of Missing Hurricane Ian Victim Discovered on Sunken Sailboat in Fort Myers Beach
N'Kya Rebecca Logan
Pregnant Woman Dead After Being Stabbed and Set on Fire Days After Baby Shower, Brother in Custody
Tarae Washington, killed by estranged husband William Fitzgerald
Man Allegedly Handcuffed, Stabbed Wife to Death After She Filed for Divorce
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=544474837726191&set=a.342148644625479 nrtoedsopS775111 2 u a M 4 P 9f95 f5 J l 2 0ag 9 2f a y m5 a 1 : 55 t 1 1 1u n 9 r cf · ‼️ UPDATE (1/4/23 @ 5:20pm) ‼️ DECEASED BODY IN CLOTHING BIN IDENTIFIED After today’s autopsy, Kershaw County Coroner David West was able to positively identify the body located in a Lugoff clothing donation bin on Saturday (12/31/22). The deceased has been identified as Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff. Lesley has been a missing person since March 2022. Coroner West made proper notification to family after the results were determined. The autopsy did not reveal the cause of death today. Lab work is pending. We will continue to investigate this as a suspicious death. Please keep Lesley’s family in your thoughts and prayers. 🙏 Contact your KCSO at 803-425-1512 if you have any information about this incident. See less
Body Found in South Carolina Donation Box Identified as Woman Missing Since March: 'It Makes Me Mad'
CHP Capt. Julie Harding
Calif. Police Captain Found Dead Days After Man Was Arrested in Connection with Husband's Death
Jontae Haywood
Florida Teen Found Dead in Apparent Homicide Hours After He Was Reported Missing
Two people have been arrested after a young woman vanished from a Tennessee Walmart and was later found dead, police said. Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was last seen October 29 at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to Madisonville police.
Mother of 2 Found Dead in 'Remote Area' in Tenn. After Vanishing, 2 People in Custody: Police
Milagros Angelica Medina, Mother of five stabbed to death by boyfriend in East LA home
Calif. Mom Is Stabbed to Death in Front of 5 Her Children, Who Lost Their Father 4 Years Ago
Larry and Betty Petree
Calif. Musician and Wife Found Dead in Car on Desert Road: 'What Were They Doing Out There?' Asks Cousin
Jolissa Fuentes Missing
Calif. Woman, 22, Missing for 2 Months Found Dead After Suffering Car Crash Off Local Cliff