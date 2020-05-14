2 Babies Among 24 Killed in Militant Attack on Afghanistan Maternity Ward

A shooting inside a maternity ward a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday left 24 people dead, including two newborns, according to multiple reports.

At about 10 a.m. local time, three men dressed as police officers, entered the maternity ward of the Dasht-e-Barchi hospital — run by Doctors Without Borders — and began shooting.

“The attackers were shooting at anyone in this hospital without any reason,” Ramazan Ali, a vendor who witnessed the start of the attack, told Reuters.

A woman who’d just given birth and named her newborn Omid, which means “Hope” in Dari, was inside the bathroom when the attack began, the BBC reported.

When she rushed back to her 4-hour-old baby, he had been killed in the attack. Her devastated mother-in-law spoke to the BBC.

“I brought my daughter-in-law to Kabul so that she would not lose her baby,” Zahra Muhammadi said. “Today, we’ll take his dead body to Bamiyan.”

It took five hours for hospital personnel to kill the three assailants, The New York Times reported. During that time, Afghan special forces were spotted rescuing babies from the hospital.

A dozen newborns were evacuated and taken to other hospitals without their mothers, whose names had been written on tape and placed on the babies’ stomachs, the Times reported.

“Fifteen martyred mothers,” Abdul Hadi told the Times. “Their bodies are in the ambulance being evacuated now. We put them in body bags.”

It remains unclear why the maternity ward was targeted, and no group has taken credit for the attack, according to multiple reports. The BBC reports President Ashraf Ghani has ordered the resumption of offensive operations against the Taliban and other militant groups, accusing them of not heeding calls to reduce violence.

The dead include two babies, mothers and hospital workers, according to Al Jazeera.

Deborah Lyons, the United Nation Secretary General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, condemned the attack on her Twitter account.