Afghan Refugee Who Risked Life to Protect U.S. Soldiers Overseas Is Shot Dead in N.C. While Driving for Uber

Ainzargul Totakhil was given a special visa to move to the United States seven years ago and became a U.S. citizen a few weeks before he was killed

By Elaine Aradillas
Published on January 10, 2023 02:32 PM
Ainzargul Totakhil
Photo: Go Fund Me

A father of seven who left Afghanistan for a better life in Durham, N.C., was killed while working as an Uber driver, his family told TV station WRAL.

On Dec. 30, Ainzargul Totakhil was found dead inside his vehicle from a gunshot wound, his cousin Yousaf Mangal told the station.

"He was just doing his daily work to make money and feed his family," said Mangal.

A spokesperson for Uber released a statement to the news station.

"We are profoundly saddened by the senseless act of violence that took Mr. Totakhil's life, and our thoughts are with his family," the rideshare company stated. "We are reaching out to offer support and we have been in touch with law enforcement on their investigation."

Totakhil and Mangal risked their lives to serve as translators for U.S. troops in Afghanistan and were given special visas to live in the United States about seven years ago, Mangal said.

They thought they would be safer, and Totakhil's wife and children were preparing to move to Durham. In fact, his cousin said, Totakhil became a U.S. citizen in early December.

"We didn't expect him to be killed because America is more safe than Afghanistan," Mangal said.

Now, Totakhil's family is preparing for his funeral. They created a GoFundMe account to assist with funeral expenses.

"Ainzargul Totakhil [was] a devoted family man, loved by his community, friends and family," the site states.

Durham Police told the station that no arrests have been made. PEOPLE's call to the department was not returned.

