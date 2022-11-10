Founder of Adventures with Purpose Search & Rescue Team Accused of Raping 9-Year-Old Girl

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE indicate Jared Leisek was 17 years old at the time of the alleged sexual assaults against a 9-year-old girl

By
Published on November 10, 2022 02:58 PM
Jared Leisek from Adventures With Purpose
Jared Leisek. Photo: Adventures With Purpose

Jared Leisek, the founder of popular YouTube volunteer search and rescue dive team Adventures with Purpose, has been accused of raping an underage girl in Utah in 1992, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

According to Sanpete County court records, Leisek, 47, faces two counts of first-degree rape of a child stemming from two separate alleged incidents in 1992.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE indicate Jared Leisek was 17 years old at the time of the alleged sexual assaults against a girl who was 9 and then 10.

The first incident allegedly occurred in the alleged victim's bedroom in Ephraim, Utah, around Nov. 1, 1992, "when the defendant pinned the victim to the ground" and forced intercourse, the documents allege.

The second alleged rape occurred at their grandparent's house in Manti, Utah, that same year, per the documents.

Adventures With Purpose lead diver Doug Bishop tells PEOPLE he was blindsided by the allegations against Leisek.

"Last couple of days have been heartbreaking for everyone involved," Bishop says.

"This comes as a surprise to us all and we're all hoping that we can continue this mission to serve families."

"These allegations are serious. What allegedly happened 30 years ago should not take away from the amazing work the team has done in this world over the past two years. The [courts] will write the ending of this story. The parties involved will have their voices heard," Bishop says.

Adventures With Purpose's rise to YouTube fame began in 2020, when the team unexpectedly and unintentionally began recovering human remains in vehicles trapped beneath Portland waters during environmental cleanup missions.

Most recently, they made national headlines for recovering the vehicle and body of missing northern California teen Kiely Rodni, over the summer.

PEOPLE's request for comment from Leisek and his attorney Randall Richards were not immediately returned.

It's unclear if he has entered a plea to the charges.

Leisek is due in court Nov. 30.

