Adult Film Actress Charged in Murder-for-Hire Plot, Arrested at Airport

An adult film actress has been charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot in Idaho in which the intended victim was not harmed, PEOPLE confirms.

According to an indictment obtained by PEOPLE, Katrina Danforth, 31, allegedly used a telephone and the mail system to try to arrange the murder of someone in Idaho identified in court filings as “R.H.”

Danforth — who performs under the names Lynn Passion and Lynn Pleasant — is charged with five counts of using interstate commerce in the commission of murder-for-hire, the indictment states.

It was not immediately clear Thursday if she has entered pleas or retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

The indictment alleges Danforth’s plot first started taking shape in mid-October, and that plans for the hired hit were finalized by phone and mail over the ensuing weeks.

Katrina L. Danforth Lynn Pleasant/Instagram

Danforth was arrested Wednesday morning at the Spokane International Airport in Washington.

Authorities did not include details in the indictment about the alleged planned killing or how it came to light.

If convicted, Danforth could be imprisoned for up to 10 years. Each count she faces also carries a maximum $250,000 fine .

In court Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney James Goeke requested Danforth be held without bail, describing her as a “serious risk of flight and danger to the community.”