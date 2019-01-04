Adult Film Actress Accused of Hatching Murder-for-Hire Plot Pleads Not Guilty

An adult film actress accused of trying to orchestrate a killing stood before a federal judge this week and entered not guilty pleas to five counts of using interstate commerce in the commission of murder-for-hire, PEOPLE learns.

Katrina Danforth, 31, made her first appearance in an Idaho court on Wednesday.

Danforth denied using a telephone and the federal mail system to try to arrange the murder of someone in Idaho, identified in court filings only as “R.H,” who was ultimately not harmed.

The indictment against Danforth provides no identifying information about the alleged intended victim, including how the defendant and alleged target are believed to know each other.

An attorney for Danforth — who performs under the names Lynn Passion and Lynn Pleasant — could not be reached for comment Friday.

The indictment against Danforth, previously obtained by PEOPLE, alleges the plot first started taking shape in mid-October and that plans for the hired hit were finalized by phone and mail over the ensuing weeks.

Federal agents arrested Danforth on Dec. 19 at the Spokane International Airport in Washington. She made her initial appearance that same day in federal court in Spokane.

Authorities did not include details in the indictment about the alleged planned killing or how it came to light.

If convicted, Danforth could be imprisoned for up to 10 years. Each count she faces also carries a maximum $250,000 fine.

Danforth remains in federal custody without bail.

Also on Wednesday, an initial trial date of March 4 was set for the start of Danforth’s trial.