Missing Mich. Woman Who Friend for Help Before Vanishing Is Found Dead in River 2 Months Later

The Michigan woman who vanished in October — after frantically calling a friend in the middle of the night from a remote cabin saying she’d been in a shootout with two men — has been found dead.

Family members found the remains of Adrienne Quintal while searching for her on their property in Honor, in Benzie County near Lake Michigan, local station 9&10 News reports.

“My husband and my brother-in-law found her, but we were all there,” her sister, Jenny Bryson, told the station.

They found the 47-year-old’s body submerged in water near a dam about 300 yards from the cabin where she was staying when she mysteriously vanished, local station Fox 2 Detroit reports.

Quintal’s body was found in about three feet of water in a flooded area of her family’s property, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reports.

Search parties had looked for Quintal in that part of the property, which is swampy and difficult to navigate, the Record-Eagle reports.

Police haven’t named any suspects yet.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

On Saturday, her family posted a heartbreaking update on the Facebook page they’d dedicated to the search for the missing 47-year-old mother of one.

“We are heartbroken as the search did not have a positive ending,” the post said.

While her sister says she has identified Quintal’s body, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office has yet to confirm it, 9&10 News reports.

Quintal went missing on October 17, when she called a friend at 2:34 a.m. saying she was in a shootout with two men, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies raced to the scene but found no sign of Quintal anywhere, the Detroit Free Press reports.

She’d gone to the cabin to get it ready for hunting season and to see her boyfriend, who left Honor two days before she vanished, 9&10 News reported.

Quintal’s family is devastated but relieved the search is over.

“We can rest a little easier knowing that the journey so far has come to an end,” Bryson told 9&10 News. “It’s been hard searching for her and even though we’re glad to have some closure it’s been heart-wrenching.”

“I would ask that anyone would turn on their porch light or their Christmas lights or light a candle for her because she’s finally home,” Bryson said.